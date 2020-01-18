Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

