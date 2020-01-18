Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 119,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.