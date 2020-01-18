Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,464 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

