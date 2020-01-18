Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.25 ($8.44).

ENEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

