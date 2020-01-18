BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BioScrip in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS opened at $4.20 on Friday. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.50.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

