Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $81.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

