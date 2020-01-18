ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,259.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,159.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,068. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,726 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

