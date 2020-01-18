Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Decreases By 5.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 593,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ALDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $177.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.