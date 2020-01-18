Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE SAIC opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Boston Partners grew its position in Science Applications International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 578,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 546,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

