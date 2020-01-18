Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Smart Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smart Global by 231.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Smart Global by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

