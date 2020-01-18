Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Qumu has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

