Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Quorum Health stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Quorum Health has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.65.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Quorum Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quorum Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Quorum Health by 582.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quorum Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 310,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Quorum Health by 337.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.