Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Quorum Health stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Quorum Health has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.65.
Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter.
Quorum Health Company Profile
Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.
