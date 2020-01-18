Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTLA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.00. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.