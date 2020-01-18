InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.45. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. Research analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter worth $203,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth $247,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

