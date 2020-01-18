Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Newmark Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

