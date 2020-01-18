PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 115.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 183,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 90.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.