Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Innophos alerts:

IPHS stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. Innophos has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. Innophos’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of Innophos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Innophos by 471.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innophos in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Innophos by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innophos by 66.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.