LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

