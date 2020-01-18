Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NEXT stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $684.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -0.20. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nextdecade by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nextdecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

