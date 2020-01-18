Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.
NEXT stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $684.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -0.20. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nextdecade by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nextdecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
About Nextdecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
