Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Orocobre stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Orocobre has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

