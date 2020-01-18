Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Orocobre stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Orocobre has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
About Orocobre
