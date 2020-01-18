FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issued By Piper Sandler

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CareDx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 518,218 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 503,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 349,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

