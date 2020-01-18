GameStop Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

GME opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

