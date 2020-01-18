FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Decreased by Dougherty & Co

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,703,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after buying an additional 1,166,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 176,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.