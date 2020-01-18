Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Emergent Biosolutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 87,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 908.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

