Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. State Street Corp raised its stake in EQT by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after buying an additional 788,694 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. raised its stake in EQT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,753,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 922,071 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in EQT by 66.7% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 1,999,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 1,276,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

