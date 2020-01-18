Transcontinental Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$778.50 million.

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

In related news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total value of C$153,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$283,104.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

