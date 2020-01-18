GameStop Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of GME stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

