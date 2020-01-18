Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,911,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

