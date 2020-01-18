FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 46.2% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.