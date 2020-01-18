FY2020 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd Raised by B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE CIA opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

