FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ingevity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.89. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGVT. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $72.59 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 13.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ingevity by 346.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

