Svb Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR)

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) – Analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.37). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

