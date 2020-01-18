Research Analysts Set Expectations for OMRON Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMRON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. OMRON has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of OMRON worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

