Head-To-Head Comparison: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get F.N.B. alerts:

74.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. F.N.B. pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.45 billion 2.87 $373.00 million $1.13 11.29 Sterling Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.22 $447.25 million $2.00 10.45

Sterling Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F.N.B.. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for F.N.B. and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 7 0 3.00

F.N.B. presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than F.N.B..

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.55% 8.59% 1.17% Sterling Bancorp 32.25% 10.12% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats F.N.B. on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.