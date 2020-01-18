Head-To-Head Comparison: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) versus Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 3 4 0 2.57 Kinross Gold 1 5 5 0 2.36

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $15.95, indicating a potential downside of 11.14%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.41 -$1.55 billion $0.35 51.29 Kinross Gold $3.21 billion 1.76 -$23.60 million $0.10 45.00

Kinross Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 15.85% 3.60% 2.04% Kinross Gold 5.15% 6.02% 3.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

