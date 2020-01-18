WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

WHF stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $285.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

