FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year.
Shares of AFH stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
About Atlas Financial
Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.
