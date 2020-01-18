FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Shares of AFH stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 612,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.