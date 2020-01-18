SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average is $211.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $182.01 and a 52-week high of $222.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

