Reviewing BT Group (NYSE:BT) & Orbital Tracking (NYSE:TRKK)

BT Group (NYSE:BT) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BT Group and Orbital Tracking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 3 2 3 0 2.00 Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Group and Orbital Tracking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group $27.71 billion 0.00 $2.83 billion $1.27 N/A Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.00 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of BT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group N/A N/A N/A Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

Risk & Volatility

BT Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BT Group beats Orbital Tracking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

