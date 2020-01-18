Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 145.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.