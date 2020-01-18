Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrow Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the year.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

