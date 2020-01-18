Brokers Set Expectations for Apollo Global Management LLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.