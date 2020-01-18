Financial Contrast: Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.98 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.93 Mastercard $14.95 billion 21.84 $5.86 billion $6.49 49.87

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Emerald Expositions Events has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mastercard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Emerald Expositions Events is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events -19.25% 10.02% 4.62% Mastercard 42.50% 146.92% 30.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Emerald Expositions Events and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mastercard 0 2 23 0 2.92

Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus target price of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $319.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats Emerald Expositions Events on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

