Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Inter Parfums also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,203,396. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Inter Parfums by 97.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

