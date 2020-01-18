Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Eventbrite’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eventbrite by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Eventbrite by 41.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.14. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

