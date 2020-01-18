Brokerages Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.98. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. ABN Amro cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

