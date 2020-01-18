Pi Financial Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$19.25

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.58.

TSE ERO opened at C$20.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.76. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

