Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Citigroup

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.38.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
