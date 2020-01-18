Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Citigroup

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.38.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

