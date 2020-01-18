Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.34.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.98. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,408.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

