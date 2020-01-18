National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

