National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.
Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.